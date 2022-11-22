Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 5.5% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. WorthPointe LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.9% during the first quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $283.41. 877,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,884,264. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.38. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

