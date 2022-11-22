Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is First Interstate Bank’s 7th Largest Position

First Interstate Bank grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 4.1% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $54,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

QQQ traded up $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.76. 1,295,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,884,264. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.38.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

