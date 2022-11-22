Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.9% of Lcnb Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 624,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 87,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.66. The stock had a trading volume of 43,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,604. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.97.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

