Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.94. 42,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,977,854. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day moving average is $62.37. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $69.82.

