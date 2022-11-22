Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for AutoCanada (ACQ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AutoCanada (TSE: ACQ):

11/11/2022 – AutoCanada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$37.00 to C$28.00.

11/11/2022 – AutoCanada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.50 to C$35.00.

11/11/2022 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$28.00.

11/11/2022 – AutoCanada had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$50.00 to C$43.50.

11/2/2022 – AutoCanada had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$45.00 to C$35.00.

10/14/2022 – AutoCanada was given a new C$25.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – AutoCanada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$37.50.

AutoCanada Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$26.49 on Tuesday. AutoCanada Inc. has a 1-year low of C$20.76 and a 1-year high of C$43.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$669.03 million and a PE ratio of 5.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$23.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.76.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

