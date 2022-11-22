Invitation Homes’ (INVH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.06% from the company’s previous close.
INVH has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.
Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:INVH traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.39. 31,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,522,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $45.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth $40,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Invitation Homes
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
