Invitation Homes’ (INVH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.06% from the company’s previous close.

INVH has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.39. 31,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,522,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $45.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.57.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth $40,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

