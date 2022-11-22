iQIYI Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 13,543 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 131% compared to the average volume of 5,860 put options.

iQIYI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.45. 602,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,442,309. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 48.03%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iQIYI will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21,252 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iQIYI by 206.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 1,404.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.09.

About iQIYI

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.