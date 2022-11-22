iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 1,933.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,177 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.39% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $540,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,542,000 after buying an additional 119,809 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $530,336,000. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,546,000. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

EWA traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,649. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.92. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $27.16.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

