iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 124,936 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,399,247 shares.The stock last traded at $42.68 and had previously closed at $43.33.

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.80.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI China ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHI. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,118,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 132,181 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.