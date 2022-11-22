iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

IWF stock opened at $223.78 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

