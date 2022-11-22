iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Purchased by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,897 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUB opened at $103.78 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.45 and a 52-week high of $107.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.98.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

