iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $722,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,583,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,279,000 after purchasing an additional 58,913 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,008,000 after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $398.23 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $379.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

