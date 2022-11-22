iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $113.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.55. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $142.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

