ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 468.71 ($5.54).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.18) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.09) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

In related news, insider Denise Cockrem purchased 4,534 shares of ITM Power stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £4,987.40 ($5,897.36). In other ITM Power news, insider Graham Cooley acquired 22,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £25,003.86 ($29,565.87). Also, insider Denise Cockrem acquired 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £4,987.40 ($5,897.36). Insiders purchased a total of 27,503 shares of company stock worth $3,044,028 over the last quarter.

LON ITM opened at GBX 89.16 ($1.05) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. ITM Power has a twelve month low of GBX 66.02 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 468 ($5.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £549.37 million and a PE ratio of -14.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 99.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 180.56.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

