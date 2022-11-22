Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th.

Ituran Location and Control has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years. Ituran Location and Control has a payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ituran Location and Control to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.12. Ituran Location and Control has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $27.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average of $24.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $73.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.94 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ituran Location and Control in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 4.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 10.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

