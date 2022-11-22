J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) PT Raised to $158.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SJM. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

NYSE SJM opened at $148.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $152.16.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.4% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

