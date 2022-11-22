Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) were down 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 10,740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 26,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Jaguar Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $142.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $37.85 million for the quarter.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.