Jason R. Kelly Sells 103,765 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Jason R. Kelly sold 103,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $217,906.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,519,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,091,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of DNA traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $2.00. 30,002,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,337,492. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.67. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNA. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 45.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 126,818,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,675,000 after purchasing an additional 39,460,799 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 205,327,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37,575,106 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at $52,022,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411,787 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,858,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937,185 shares during the period. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Several brokerages have commented on DNA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.91.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

