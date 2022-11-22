JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Gap Down to $22.05

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.05, but opened at $21.26. JFrog shares last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 3,753 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FROG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on JFrog in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 0.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $946,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,657,134 shares in the company, valued at $118,969,528.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $402,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,401,542 shares in the company, valued at $148,770,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $946,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,657,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,969,528.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,767,390. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in JFrog by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JFrog by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in JFrog by 385.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 31,893 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JFrog by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,531,000 after purchasing an additional 86,413 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in JFrog by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.