JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Gap Down to $22.05

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.05, but opened at $21.26. JFrog shares last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 3,753 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FROG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on JFrog in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.11.
JFrog Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 0.43.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in JFrog by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JFrog by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in JFrog by 385.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 31,893 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JFrog by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,531,000 after purchasing an additional 86,413 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in JFrog by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
