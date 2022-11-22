Jo Natauri Sells 129,393 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 129,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $2,709,489.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 836,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,508,771.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Jo Natauri sold 186,114 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $4,131,730.80.

On Friday, November 11th, Jo Natauri sold 187,059 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $4,190,121.60.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jo Natauri sold 110,584 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52.

On Monday, September 12th, Jo Natauri sold 90,313 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,473,673.07.

On Friday, September 9th, Jo Natauri sold 83,312 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $2,203,602.40.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Jo Natauri sold 87,974 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94.

On Monday, August 29th, Jo Natauri sold 31,735 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $796,231.15.

On Friday, August 26th, Jo Natauri sold 40,243 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $1,025,391.64.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Jo Natauri sold 51,494 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $1,329,060.14.

Flywire Trading Down 2.3 %

Flywire stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.50. 900,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,455. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -43.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Flywire from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flywire by 226.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Flywire by 141.1% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 115,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 67,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

