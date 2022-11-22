Jo Natauri Sells 129,393 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYWGet Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 129,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $2,709,489.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 836,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,508,771.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 14th, Jo Natauri sold 186,114 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $4,131,730.80.
  • On Friday, November 11th, Jo Natauri sold 187,059 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $4,190,121.60.
  • On Wednesday, September 14th, Jo Natauri sold 110,584 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52.
  • On Monday, September 12th, Jo Natauri sold 90,313 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,473,673.07.
  • On Friday, September 9th, Jo Natauri sold 83,312 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $2,203,602.40.
  • On Wednesday, September 7th, Jo Natauri sold 87,974 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94.
  • On Monday, August 29th, Jo Natauri sold 31,735 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $796,231.15.
  • On Friday, August 26th, Jo Natauri sold 40,243 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $1,025,391.64.
  • On Wednesday, August 24th, Jo Natauri sold 51,494 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $1,329,060.14.

Flywire Trading Down 2.3 %

Flywire stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.50. 900,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,455. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -43.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Flywire from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flywire by 226.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Flywire by 141.1% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 115,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 67,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

