Joystick Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $163,940.01 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00003385 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Joystick has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Joystick has a total market cap of $109.24 million and approximately $163,940.01 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.5550482 USD and is up 1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $156,816.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

