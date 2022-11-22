Joystick (JOY) Price Hits $0.55

Joystick (JOY) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Joystick token can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00003493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Joystick has a market capitalization of $110.99 million and $153,216.93 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Joystick Profile

JOY is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.54513472 USD and is down -5.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $175,470.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

