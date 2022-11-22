JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.5% of Cohen Lawrence B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

NYSE:JPM opened at $133.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $390.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

