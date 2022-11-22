JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $65.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

BJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.38.

BJ stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $80.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,206 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,113,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,643 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,702,000 after acquiring an additional 774,423 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,247,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,744,000 after acquiring an additional 731,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

