JUNO (JUNO) Price Down 18.9% Over Last Week

JUNO (JUNO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 22nd. JUNO has a market capitalization of $122.95 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JUNO has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for $1.92 or 0.00011945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 63,962,973 coins. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

