JUST (JST) Hits Market Capitalization of $188.89 Million

JUST (JST) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 22nd. JUST has a market cap of $188.89 million and $35.33 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, JUST has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002486 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.51 or 0.08312104 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.67 or 0.00463363 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,582.00 or 0.28432757 BTC.
JUST Profile
JUST’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. The official website for JUST is just.network/#.
Buying and Selling JUST
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars.
