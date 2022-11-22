Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,788 shares during the period. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure makes up 1.0% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $8,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,514,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,393,000 after buying an additional 373,574 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after acquiring an additional 601,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,575,000 after acquiring an additional 105,043 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 537,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,849,000 after buying an additional 120,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,035 shares during the period. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AY traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.31. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,047.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

