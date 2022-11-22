Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,907,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,621,000 after purchasing an additional 174,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,609,000 after purchasing an additional 366,905 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,100,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,292,000 after purchasing an additional 60,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,733,000 after purchasing an additional 452,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,794,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,789,000 after purchasing an additional 296,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

PPBI traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $36.27. 4,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,164. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.62. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.