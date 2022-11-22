Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,268 shares during the quarter. Perrigo comprises about 1.3% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Perrigo worth $9,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Perrigo by 1.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 145,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter worth $235,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Perrigo by 13.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 380,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,429,000 after purchasing an additional 44,345 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the second quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRGO. StockNews.com began coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Perrigo Stock Up 0.2 %

Perrigo stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.16. 13,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,933. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -50.94 and a beta of 0.92. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $43.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -165.08%.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.