Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Chemed comprises about 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $7,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 2.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 2.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Chemed by 6.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 69.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 3.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $505.29. The stock had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,112. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $430.16 and a 12 month high of $539.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.09. Chemed had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The company had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 8.83%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at $58,903,540.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,903,540.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total transaction of $627,406.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,186 shares in the company, valued at $572,387.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,036 shares of company stock worth $5,393,040 over the last three months. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

