Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,722 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of GrafTech International worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EAF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,163,000 after buying an additional 1,237,154 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in GrafTech International by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,993,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,795,000 after purchasing an additional 692,996 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in GrafTech International by 1,263.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 613,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 568,064 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GrafTech International by 190.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 800,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 524,481 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of EAF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.57. 94,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,828. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.21%.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

