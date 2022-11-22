Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,041 shares during the period. ABM Industries comprises approximately 0.8% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of ABM Industries worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 33.8% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,776,000 after purchasing an additional 25,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE ABM traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.84. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.