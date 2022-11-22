Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Columbia Banking System worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of COLB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.86. 11,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,261. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.68. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $37.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

