Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $5.50 Million Position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 243.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3,545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 457.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period.

Get iShares Residential Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

REZ traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.71. The stock had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,809. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.70. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $66.03 and a one year high of $100.05.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.