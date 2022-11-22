Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,417.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, EVP Robert Michael Gorman acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.51 per share, for a total transaction of $110,432.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 53,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,931.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.53 per share, with a total value of $172,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,417.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 25,735 shares of company stock worth $892,383 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of AUB stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.03. 2,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,568. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $180.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.11%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

