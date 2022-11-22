Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 1,273 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of ALLETE worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALE. Comerica Bank grew its stake in ALLETE by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,633,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,317,000 after buying an additional 74,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $68.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.65%.

ALE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

