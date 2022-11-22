Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70,700 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBH. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 125.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,233 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,899,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth about $9,040,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,401,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 288,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after buying an additional 186,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KBH shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.77.

Shares of NYSE:KBH traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.09. The stock had a trading volume of 20,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,104. KB Home has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.98.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.17. KB Home had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $856,684.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,553.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

