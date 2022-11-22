Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,509 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Financial comprises approximately 0.8% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Wintrust Financial worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,703,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,336,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 160.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 542,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,406,000 after purchasing an additional 334,184 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 95.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 469,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,671,000 after purchasing an additional 229,942 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,358,000 after purchasing an additional 217,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $204,776.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WTFC traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $89.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,079. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $76.13 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.83.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.50%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.