Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives $72.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of K stock opened at $71.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.38%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 113,725 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $8,515,728.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 113,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $8,515,728.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 814,387 shares of company stock valued at $58,809,063. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Kellogg by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 140,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth $1,949,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 13.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.8% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 11.5% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

