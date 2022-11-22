Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,422,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 201,778 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Kinder Morgan worth $57,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 644.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 339.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,755. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KMI opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

