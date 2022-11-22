Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Acquires New Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 135.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 66.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

JLL traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.84. 2,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,953. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $135.35 and a 1-year high of $275.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

