Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 132,342 Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 132,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $889,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.96.

BRX traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,255. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

