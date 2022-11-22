Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMG traded down $10.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,483.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,779. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,529.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,466.64. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,776.67.

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,819.56.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

