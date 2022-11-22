Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Lam Research by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Lam Research by 224.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $448.50. The stock had a trading volume of 19,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,719. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.