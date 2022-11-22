Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $4.06 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,517 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $35,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.08.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.4 %

D.R. Horton stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,462. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.42). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

