Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Invests $3.59 Million in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Citigroup began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.86.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.98. 13,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.58 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.27.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,970. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

