Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Invests $3.59 Million in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Citigroup began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.86.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.98. 13,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.58 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.27.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,970. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

