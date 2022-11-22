Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Lowers Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lessened its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,627 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 27,983 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $12,058,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Expedia Group by 5,265.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $294,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $86,338,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.68.

Expedia Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Insider Activity

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.81. 12,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,756. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.66. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.02 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

