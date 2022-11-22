Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,001 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 50.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 94.1% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,063,000 after purchasing an additional 24,238 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 511.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 53,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 44,479 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $291,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $116,660.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at $898,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WH stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.58. 2,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $93.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.80. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

