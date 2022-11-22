Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Purchases New Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $767,350,000 after buying an additional 37,914 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in United Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,200,000 after buying an additional 431,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in United Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 594,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,642,000 after buying an additional 57,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.75.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,965.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,965.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.56, for a total transaction of $150,207.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,800.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,230 shares of company stock valued at $16,335,737 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $265.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,850. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $270.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

