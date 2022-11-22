Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Reduces Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lowered its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,520 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 22.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,183,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 92,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 268,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after buying an additional 13,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

DELL traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.86. 178,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,534. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.41. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.08%.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

